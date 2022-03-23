BEECH GROVE, Ind. — At least one person has been injured after police said that a disturbance inside of a Walmart in Beech Grove led to a gun being fired.

Officers were called out just before 9 p.m. Wednesday to the store located at 4650 S. Emerson Avenue.

The Beech Grove Police Department confirmed that the incident began with a disturbance between two women inside of the store, and that at least one gunshot was fired.

A third woman tried to intervene and break up the fight. However, she is said to have suffered a minor injury during the attempt.

Both females that were initially involved are being detained and questioned by police.

Police said that no employees were thought to have been involved in any way with the disturbance.

This same store was also the scene of gunfire in April of 2021, after a shoplifting suspect pulled a gun as security attempted to handcuff them.

In 2015, the store was also the center of attention after video went viral showing a fight that led to two women pleading guilty to charges.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.