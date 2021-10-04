Shop local, save money: Indianapolis urban gardens growing food and community

INDIANAPOLIS– As food prices continue to rise at grocery stores– urban gardens in Indianapolis are helping keep costs low for Hoosiers.

Six urban gardens are focused on growing food and the community.

“Most of the grocery stores aren’t in walking distance,” said Zion Moore, who works with Lawrence Community Gardens.

A challenge facing many Indianapolis neighborhoods.

“Other grocery stores in our area started to close,” said Joyce Randolph, owner of Elephant Gardens LLC. “We literally became a food desert almost overnight.”

Randolph and her family started Elephant Gardens LLC to provide organic and affordable produce to her neighborhood.

The gardens are helping Hoosiers save money on produce thanks the city’s ‘Seed to Store’ program– which allows produce to be sold to local grocers at affordable prices.

“Food is everything,” said Sara Niccum, with the Office of Public Health and Safety. “It’s economic development, it’s nutrition security, workforce development, it’s life skills, leadership.”

Niccum says the urban gardens not only help Hoosiers save a few dollars, but create a more sustainable future.

“Having that food resource of food growing in your community us vitally important, especially if there’s an emergency like COVID,” Niccum said.

Hoosiers can shop at any of the urban gardens and all are invited to get involved.

To learn more about the urban gardens, check out Elephant Gardens, Growing Place, Soul Food Project, and Lawrence Community Gardens.