Shootout on city’s east side leaves 1 dead, another gravely wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and a second male in grave medical condition as a result of a shooting on the city’s near east side late Tuesday.

It happened about 11:30 p.m., with officers called to the area of Oriental St. and Marlowe Ave. They found an adult male suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second adult male had also been shot and was transported to Eskenazi Hospital. At last report he was listed in grave condition as a result of his gunshot wounds.

Police say there were several people in the area of the 1400 block of E. Marlowe St. when they arrived, calling it a chaotic crime scene. Their attention is on a duplex on the north east corner of Oriental and Marlowe.

“We don’t know how many people were inside or outside, or where the original disturbance started,” explained Maj. Harold Turner, an IMPD spokesman. “We have a lot of individuals detained… it’s believed this is a targeted incident between a couple of groups of individuals.”

Investigators believe there is no ongoing danger to the public.