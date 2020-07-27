Shootout between two men leaves 1 dead, 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — One man is dead and another critically wounded after an exchange of gunfire between the two on the city’s southwest side early Monday.

It happened about 12:30 a.m. at a cabin on Francis Ln., just off Morris St. on the city’s southwest side. Investigators say the gun play was sparked by a domestic dispute between a woman’s current boyfriend and ex-boyfriend. The adult female and an eight-year-old boy were in the cabin when the gunfire erupted. Neither of them was hurt. The woman’s current boyfriend was shot and killed, according to IMPD investigators.

Shortly after the shootout, two Metro police officers on a break at a nearby gas station in the 1200 block of Lynhurst Dr. were approached by the ex-boyfriend, who told them he had been shot. He had left the cabin seeking help when he encountered the police officers. The ex-boyfriend was transported to Eskenazi Hospital where he was listed in critical condition.

The gun battle spilled out of the cabin and a stray bullet hit a window of an adjacent building. No one was hurt there.