INDIANAPOLIS — Thursday night officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a report of a person shot in the 7400 block of West 10th Street.

The call came in to police just after 8:30 p.m. Once on scene the shooting victim was found in a parking lot on the city’s west side.

They were taken to the hospital and are now listed in critical condition.

IMPD told CBS4 they believe the victim was shot at a different location, then drove to the parking lot where police found them.

At this time IMPD is still looking for the actual crime scene. There was no one else in the victim’s car.

If anyone has information they can reach out to IMPD, or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.