INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting victim was found inside a crashed vehicle Thursday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers responded to the area of East 10th Street and Olney Street around 5:30 p.m. on a report of a crash with a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a victim inside the vehicle with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital where they were last listed in critical condition. Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers anonymously at 262-TIPS.