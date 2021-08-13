Shooting under investigation outside Target on Indianapolis’ west side

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was wounded in a shooting on the city’s west side Friday evening.

The IMPD said the shooting happened outside a Target located in the 6900 block of West 38th Street. This is right by the onramp for I-465. When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim’s condition was not immediately available.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.