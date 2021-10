GREENFIELD, Ind. — One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Greenfield Thursday morning.

Police were dispatched to the 800 block of N. Noble Street for a reported shooting around 6:40 a.m.

Investigators confirm one person was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The shooting location is less than a mile from several local schools, but Greenfield-Central Community Schools are currently on fall break.