Shooting outside NE side apartments leaves one woman dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — A woman was shot and killed on the northeast side of Indianapolis early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating the shooting that happened on the 4500 block of Jamestown Court.

Officers were called to the area shortly after 3:45 a.m. where they found the female victim suffering from apparent gun shot wounds outside the Pangea Prairies Apartments.

Medics pronounced the adult female dead at the scene.

This becomes Homicide number 202 in Indianapolis this year, making 2020 the most violent year in Marion County ever.

IMPD is investigating to determine a cause and what led up to the shooting. They’re asking anyone with information to contact their Homicide Officer at 317-327-3475 or call 317-262-TIPS (8477) if you would like to remain anonymous.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.