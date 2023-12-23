INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the west side of Indianapolis left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Officers were dispatched to 429 Lansdowne Road on a report of a person shot at approximately 7 p.m. According to an IMPD media notification, when officers arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD reported that the individual is currently in critical condition. No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.