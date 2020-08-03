Shooting on northwest side leaves victim in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS– One person was critically injured Monday afternoon in a shooting on the city’s northwest side.

Just before 1:30 p.m., Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) officers were called to the 6400 block of Westhaven Drive, near 38th Street and North High School Road, on a report of a gunshot.

Officers confirmed a person was shot and said the victim was in critical condition. No other details were immediately provided.

Anyone with information about this shooting can submit information anonymously to Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).