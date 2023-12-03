INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the northeast side of Indianapolis left one person dead Sunday night.
According to a media notification from the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to the 7900 block Scarborough Boulevard on a report of a person shot.
When police arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. IMPD reported that the victim was subsequently pronounced dead.
IMPD’s night watch unit is responding to the scene.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.