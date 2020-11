INDIANAPOLIS– An investigation is underway after a juvenile was shot Monday morning on the north side.

The incident happened before 10:15 a.m. in the 1200 block of Racquet Club North Drive, just south of W. 96th Street and East of Ditch Road.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) said the victim was a 9-year-old boy and was listed in “stable” condition. No suspect information was provided.