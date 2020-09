INDIANAPOLIS– An investigation is underway after a person was critically injured in a shooting Wednesday on the city’s near northeast side.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of East 34th Street, between Ralston and Schofield Avenues, at 2:37 p.m.

A victim was located and transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

This story is developing. Anyone with information about this incident can submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers by calling 317-262-TIPS (8477).