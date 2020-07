INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after three people were shot on the city’s south side Wednesday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the area of Southport Road and U.S. 31 South. When police arrived, they found three victims. They were transported to area hospitals. The victims’ conditions were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.