Shooting on Indy’s south side leaves 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting investigation is underway on Indy’s south side which has left one person injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to S. Harding Street near I-465 at around 8:50 p.m. where officers found a victim with injuries consistent of gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was in good condition, despite the injury.

At this time, police have not released any further information as the investigation remains active and ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.