Shooting on Indy’s south side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting Thursday night.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 2900 block of Carson Drive around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found one person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

While the victim was initially awake and breathing, the IMPD said the victim has since died.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.