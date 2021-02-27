Shooting on Indy’s south side claims 1 life

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting left one person dead on Indy’s south side early Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to a call near the intersection of Weber Drive and Orinoco Avenue, near Southport, at around 2:20 a.m. for what originally was reported as a crash.

Once on scene, however, officers discovered an individual suffering from gunshot wounds. Police confirmed the victim died as a result of his injuries.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.