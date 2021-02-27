Shooting on Indy’s south side claims 1 life

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting left one person dead on Indy’s south side early Saturday.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, police responded to a call near the intersection of Weber Drive and Orinoco Avenue, near Southport, at around 2:20 a.m. for what originally was reported as a crash.

Once on scene, however, officers discovered an individual suffering from gunshot wounds. Police confirmed the victim died as a result of his injuries.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News