INDIANAPOLIS — Two people are dead after a shooting on the northwest side of Indianapolis.

Officers responded to the area of West 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street at approximately 10:49 p.m. Sunday on a report of shots fired. When police arrived at the scene, they located two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IMPD has reported that both victims died from the injuries they sustained during the incident. One of the victims was transported to an area hospital before they were ultimately pronounced dead.

Neither victim has been identified as of this article’s publication.

IMPD Capt. Mark McCardia reported that police initially found both victims in a car. Police believe the car drove from the southwest corner of West 29th Street and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Street — where investigators later found numerous shell casings — to the northwest corner of the intersection. The vehicle came to a stop when it collided with a nearby sign.

“People are solving disagreements with guns, and shooting each other with no due regard for human life,” Capt. McCardia said. “It’s horrible.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.