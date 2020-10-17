Shooting on Indy’s northwest side leaves 2 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after two people were critically wounded in a shooting on Indianapolis’ northwest side early Saturday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Lafayette Road shortly after 1 a.m. When police arrived, they found two victims in a vehicle suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

The victims were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.