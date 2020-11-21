Shooting on Indy’s northwest side leaves 1 dead

The scene on Georgetown Road where one person was shot and killed.

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Departmetn is investigating after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side left one man dead.

The IMPD said the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 5200 block of Georgetown Road Saturday. When police arrived, they found a male victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the man was in a vehicle at the time of the shooting. Others were in the vehicle as well and are speaking with detectives as part of the investigation.

Police say another vehicle is believed to have been involved in the shooting, but no details were released at this time about the possible suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.