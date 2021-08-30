Shooting on Indy’s northwest side leaves 1 critically injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s northwest side left one person critically injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 11:30 a.m. in the 4900 block of Amaryllis Court, a residential area near W. 56th and Georgetown.

Police say officers arrived on scene and located a victim with injuries consistent of a gunshot wound.

The victim is said to be in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as the investigation is active and ongoing.