Victim of Indy’s latest deadly shooting found in northeast side park

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD are investigating a shooting Tuesday night that left one person dead in a park on the city’s northeast side.

Officers responded to the 6900 block of East 46th Street just before 8 p.m., and found an adult male victim in a remote part of Gardner Park.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators are now search a remote part of the park, and expect to continue much of the night.

They do ask anyone who may have heard anything in the area tonight to call IMPD or share their information through Crime Stoppers at 262-TIPS.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.