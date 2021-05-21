Shooting on Indy’s northeast side leaves 1 dead, 2 others wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person died and two were wounded in a shooting on the city’s northeast side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 3800 block of Mitthoefer Road shortly after 8 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found two victims with injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

Both of the victims were transported to area hospitals where one of them has died and the other was last listed in critical condition.

Shortly later, another victim walked into Community East Hospital with gunshot wounds. That victim was last listed in a stable condition.

Police say witnesses indicate that at least two Black men who fled in a grey mid-size sedan, possibly a Ford, were involved in the shooting.

Police believe this was a targeted attack, but are unsure if all the victims were the intended targets. Police hope the surviving victims will provide some information to help solve this crime.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477.