Shooting on Indy’s northeast side leaves 1 critically injured

The scene at 38th and Emerson where a man was critically injured in a shooting on Sunday night.

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — An investigation is underway on Indy’s northeast side after a man was shot and critically injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred around 8:40 p.m. near 38th and Emerson.

Police say the victim was a 35-year-old male who was transported to the hospital and is said to be in critical condition.

At this time, police have released no information about any possible suspects but did say the public was in no danger as the shooting is believed to be the result of a possible disturbance that occurred in the CVS parking lot.

Police say they are speaking with witnesses and ask anyone information to contact police or call CRIME STOPPERS of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).