Deadly shooting on Indy’s northeast side claims 1 life

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say a shooting claimed one life on Indy’s northeast side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of E. 46th Street.

Police said officers arrived on scene and located a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was originally listed as being in critical condition.

Police later said the victim succumbed to their injuries and died.

Police have not released any further information at this time as the investigation is still active and ongoing.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.