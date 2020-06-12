Double shooting on Indy’s north side leaves 1 dead

UPDATE: One person has died following a shooting on Indy’s north side.

INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were injured, one critically, after a shooting on Indy’s north side Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened near Arsenal Park located in the 1400 block of East 46th Street.

When police arrived, they found two victims. One of the victims was in critical condition.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.