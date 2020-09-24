Man seriously injured after shooting during attempted robbery

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a shooting that left one person in serious condition.

Officers responded to the 3300 block of West 10th Street just before 10 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the shooting happened after an attempted robbery at the Indy Steak and Lemonade Food Mart.

Police found a man working at the store that was shot during the attempted robbery. The suspect fled the scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital in serious condition.

This is a developing story and will be updated as details become available.