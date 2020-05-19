Shooting on Indy’s near west side leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is seriously injured after a shooting on the near west side of Indianapolis, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, police were called to North Belmont Avenue & West Street Clair Street.

Officers arrived to find one person with an apparent gunshot wound. They were taken to the hospital in “serious but stable” condition.

Less than an hour later, police found another shooting victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.