Shooting on Indy’s near northwest side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side left one person dead Friday afternoon.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 900 block of Edgemont Avenue sometime before 2 p.m. Friday. When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds. The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where he later died.

Detectives were canvassing the area Friday looking for witnesses while the forensic services agency was looking for potential evidence.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-327-3475.