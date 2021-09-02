Shooting on Indy’s near northwest side leaves 1 critically wounded

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating a shooting on Indy’s near northwest side that left a man critically wounded Thursday night.

The IMPD said officers responded to a reported shooting in the 800 block of Eugene Street around 9:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived, they found a man with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.

