Shooting on Indy’s near northeast side leaves 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was wounded in a shooting Saturday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of East 38th Street and North Keystone Avenue around 6:20 Saturday evening. Officers responded to reports of shots fired between vehicles.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. They also found a truck that had been hit by several vehicles. The driver was hit bad enough that he was incapacitated.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition. Several other people were also taken to the hospital because of the crash that was involved.

Police say the person who did the shooting fled the scene. Police did not have any suspect information as of the time of this report.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 317-262-8477.