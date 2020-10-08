Deadly shooting on Indy’s near northeast side ties intentional homicide record

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s near northeast side Thursday evening.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the area of E. 30th Street and Keystone Avenue around 6:30 p.m. When police arrived, they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

the IMPD said the death is Indianapolis’s 153rd intentional homicide of the year, officially tying the intentional homicide record.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.