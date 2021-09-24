Shooting on Indy’s near northeast side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on the city’s near northeast side.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 3500 block of Kinnear Avenue around 4:10 p.m. Friday on a report of a person shot. This is near the intersection of 34th and Keystone Ave.

When officers arrived, they found a victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim has been pronounced dead.

This is a developing situation. We will provide updates as they become available.