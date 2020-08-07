Shooting on Indy’s near east side leaves man dead

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after a shooting at an apartment on Indy’s near east side Friday morning.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened in the 1000 block of Hosbrook Street just after 11:20 Friday morning. When police arrived, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Medics transported the man to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives canvassed the area for witnesses. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.