Shooting on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 dead; suspect apprehended

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person died in a shooting on the city’s near east side Wednesday night. Officers have arrested a suspect in connection with the killing.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the area of E. 10th St. and North Rural St. just before 11:30 p.m. — an area referred to by a police spokesperson as a “hot spot.” When officers arrived, they found an adult male victim with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead.

An Indianapolis police officer was in the area at the time of the shooting, according to a department spokesperson. After running from the scene, the male suspect was apprehended by police.