Shooting on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after one person was killed in a shooting on Indy’s near east side.

The IMPD said the shooting happened in the 800 block of North Tuxedo Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead.

The is a developing story. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.