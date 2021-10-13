Shooting on Indy’s near east side leaves 1 injured

INDIANAPOLIS — Police are investigating after a shooting on Indy’s near east side left one person injured.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded at around 6:40 p.m. to the 2700 block of Bloyd Avenue, near Interstate 70 and Rural.

Police located a gunshot victim in a silver Dodge pickup truck at a gas station. Police do not believe the shooting occurred at the gas station, however.

The victim was originally listed in critical condition but was later upgraded to being in stable condition.

This article will be updated once more information has been gathered.