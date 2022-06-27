INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis police are investigating a Monday night shooting that left one victim in critical condition.

IMPD said officers were called to the 11000 block of Redskin Place around 9:20 p.m. That’s just off East 30th Street on the far east side.

One person was found with a gunshot wound and taken to the hospital. Police said they are in critical condition at this time.

No further information about the victim or a possible suspect has been released at this time.

Anyone who may have information on this shooting can contact IMPD or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story and will be updated once more information is available.