Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves person in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a person was critically injured in a shooting Saturday afternoon.
The IMPD said officers responded to the 2100 block of North Shadeland Avenue just after 1 p.m. Saturday on a report of a person shot. When police arrived, they found a person suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s).
The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.
This is a developing story. We will provide additional details as they become available.