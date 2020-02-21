Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Police responded to a shooting on Indy’s east side that left one person dead Thursday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. Thursday in the area of East 38th Street and North Arlington Avenue.

When police arrived, they found a 30-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wound(s). The man was transported to a local hospital in critical condition where they were later pronounced dead.

This is a developing situation and we will provide additional details as they become available.