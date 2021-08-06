Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 dead

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Friday evening.

The IMPD said officers responded to the 8900 block of East 38th Street around 10:15 p.m. on a report of a person shot. When they arrived, they found a man outside the business with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

The man was initially reported in critical condition. He has since died. The IMPD said they are talking to a person of interest in the shooting.

This is a developing situation. We will provide additional details as they become available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Most Popular

Latest News

More News