Shooting on Indy’s east side leaves 1 dead

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead after a shooting on Indy’s east side Friday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 3200 block of North Drexel Avenue. When police arrived, they found a woman suffering from injuries consistent with gunshot wounds.

IEMS transported the woman to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead just before 12:30 Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.