INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left one person in critical condition Saturday night.

According to a media notification sent Saturday, Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to the 200 block of Legends Creek Place on a report of a person shot at approximately 9:30 p.m. When officers arrived on scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD reported that the person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. IMPD Captain Mark McCardia identified the person who had been shot as an adult male.

McCardia said investigators discovered “a handful” of shell casings outside the apartment complex they were called to. McCardia added that officers found a man who had been hit in the stomach by gunfire inside the apartment building.

Preliminarily, investigators believe a person fired shots at the apartment building from a nearby sidewalk.

Officials had not made any arrests related to this case as of this article’s publication. IMPD is encouraging those with information on the incident to contact its aggravated assault office at (317) 327-3475. Tips can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at (317) 262-8477.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.