INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left one person in “critical but stable” condition Monday evening.

According to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Captain Mark McCardia, officers responded to the 5200 block of 16th Street on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived on scene, they located an adult female who had apparently been shot.

McCardia reported that the woman was transported to a local hospital. Police indicated that the victim is in “critical but stable” condition.

The incident was the result of a “random disturbance,” according to McCardia.

Police believe there was a disturbance in the street, and shots were subsequently fired into the victim’s home. The woman was hit by the gunfire that penetrated her house, per McCardia.

Police are urging those with information on the incident to contact Central Indiana Crime Stoppers at 317-262-8477.

McCardia reported that no witnesses have come forward with information on the incident yet.

“I’ve not heard of anything like this happening,” McCardia said. “This seems like a very random event to have a disturbance like this in the street. There was no gathering. This is just a residential street in this area. It’s very uncharacteristic.”