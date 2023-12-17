INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side of Indianapolis left one person in critical condition Sunday evening.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department media notification, officers were dispatched to the 5300 block of Butler Terrace on a report of a person shot. When police arrived at the scene, they located a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD has reported that the person is in critical condition. IMPD’s incident reporting system indicates officers were dispatched to the scene at approximately 6:38 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.