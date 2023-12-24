INDIANAPOLIS — A shooting on the east side left one person in critical condition Sunday night.

According to an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department media notification, officers responded to 2042 N Bosart Ave on a report of a person shot just after 9 p.m. When police arrived at the scene, they found a person with injuries consistent with a gunshot wound.

IMPD reported that the individual is currently in critical condition. No additional information was immediately made available by police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.