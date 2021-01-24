Shooting leaves multiple dead on Indy’s near northeast side; 1 juvenile is critical

The scene on Adams Street where multiple people are dead.

INDIANAPOLIS — A multiple person shooting on Indy’s near northeast side has claimed several lives and left one juvenile in critical condition.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting occurred in the 3500 block of Adams Street before 4 a.m. on Sunday.

Originally, police were called out to the nearby 3300 block of E. 36th Street near 3:45 a.m. where a juvenile was found suffering from a gunshot wound and transported in critical condition to Riley Children’s Hospital.

Following further investigation into the juvenile’s shooting, police were dispatched to the Adams Street location where they discovered multiple people shot inside a home.

Police cannot confirm at this time how many were dead within the home, but did stress it was multiple.

One person was transported from the scene in unknown condition.

This story will be updated once more information has been released.

The deadly scene on Adams Street adds to an already violent Sunday.