Shooting leaves 1 dead in Anderson; suspect in custody

ANDERSON, Ind. — One person is dead, and the accused assailant is in custody following a shooting in Anderson late Thursday night.

It happened about 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of W. 9th Street where officers were called on a report of a person shot. They found a male near the roadway with more multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to an Anderson hospital and later was pronounced deceased.

Investigators say witnesses saw a suspect flee the area following the shooting. That person was later located in the 1300 block of W. 10th Street, and was taken into custody without incident.