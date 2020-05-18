Shooting leaves 1 critical on Indy’s south side

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — One person is in critical condition after a shooting on Indy’s south side.

According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call shortly before 9 p.m. and discovered an individual suffering from a gunshot wound at Stone Lake Apartments, which are located near I-65 and I-465 on the south side.

Police say the victim was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

At this time, no further information has been released as this is an active and ongoing investigation.

This story will be updated when more information is released.